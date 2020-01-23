Anil Kapoor’s HUGE REQUEST for Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is loved by many. Not only the viewers, but Bollywood celebrities are also ardent followers of the show. The recent episode featuring Deepika Padukone, who came to promote her film Chappak, was very well received by the audience.

In the upcoming episode, Anil Kapoor will be seen having a ball of a time on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The handsome actor will be at his candid best and will laugh as much as he will make the audience laugh.

A source present on the sets while they shot for the episode said, “Anil Kapoor made a request to Kapil. Since TikTok is becoming a rage, the actor too is planning to join the platform. However, he requested Kapil if he will make a video along with him as his debut video. Kapil agreed and expressed that he will be more than honoured to be part of the video.”

It seems quite a candid episode awaits the viewers.

