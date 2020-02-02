News

Anil Kapoor shared his formula of looking young with Aditya Roy Kapur , Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu: Karan Singh Chhabra

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2020 09:30 PM

MUMBAI: " What is the secret behind you looking so cool on screen everytime?”, asked TV host and actor Karan Singh Chhabra during his shoot with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor who came along with Aditya Roy Kapur , Disha patani and Kunal Khemu for the Asian Variety Show telecasted globally on Sony TV and other international TV networks.  

"It was a wonderful experience chatting with the legend and he had some amazing stories to tell which we all including his co actors from malang enjoyed listening to. Be it from how his music sense had got some iconic songs their destiny in films to how he chooses his roles and hey for more details you will have to watch the show" said Chhabra.

Apart from the chat show , Karan has been seen in films like Baazaar, Raabta , Funney Khan, Chalk And Duster and TV shows like Kulfi Kumaar Bajewala , Sabse Bada Kalakar etc and is currently shooting for upcoming web series The Siege 26 11 with Hollywood director Matthew Leutwyler.

