Anil Kapoor shows his Jakhas Dance moves on Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian Idol season 11 has already become everyone’s favorite show because of the talented contestants and their melodic voices. This weekend Indian Idol would be welcoming the star cast of Malang Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu to promote their movie.

All the contestants of Indian Idol gave a tribute to the evergreen Anil Kapoor by singing all his superhit songs. Their melodic voices couldn’t make Anil Kapoor sit on his seat, he joined all the contestants and shacked a leg with the contestants on his superhit song “My name is Lakhan” and even did the iconic step . His energy made all the contestants and the host Aditya Naryan also dance with him.

When Indian Idol contestant Ankona’s mother told that she is huge Anil Kapoor fan and would like to dance with him. Being the Jakhas Kapoor he is , Anil Kapoor immediately agreed and went on the stage and danced with her.