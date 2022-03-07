Anil V Kumar opens up on directing 'Kundali Bhagya' after 5 years

MUMBAI: Director-producer Anil V Kumar is all set to return to 'Kundali Bhagya' after a span of five years. He talks about directing the show and the changes in the storyline of coming episodes.

"It's nostalgic because I had launched 'Kundali Bhagya' when it started and now when I am back, it's taking a leap with some old and some new faces. When you start the show, you create each character as per the maker's vision. And every aspect counts. It all starts with a thought, then writing, a maker's vision and direction in making the characters in a way that the viewers will like."

"Now, the show has grown and there is an element of freshness again,a he says.

Talking about the storyline of 'Kundali Bhagya', he adds: "When a show takes a leap, I always consider it as a new show because of the growth in each character, their interpersonal relationships change and the change is for the better! It's an interesting storyline and relatable. I am hoping that the viewers will like it and love them more."

Talking about his association with producer Ekta Kapoor, he says: "It was just at the start of my career in direction, when I was shooting in Shirdi, when I met Ekta. Ekta had come for darshan and she saw me and my work. The next thing I remember was I got a call from Balaji Telefilms. I was with Balaji for a major part of my career. They are very close to my heart, we are like family. I cannot describe the association in words, that respect, love comes from within."

SOURCE: IANS