Aniruddh Dave shares his first post on Instagram as he is under recovery for COVID after hospitalization

We all know that popular TV actor Aniruddh Dave was tested COVID positive a few weeks ago and his condition was not good.

The actor was admitted to a hospital in Bhopal for several days as his condition had worsened at one point in time.

Aniruddh's wife Shubhi Joshi who was in Mumbai had rushed to Bhopal for her ailing husband. She had to leave their newborn baby here which was quite a challenging thing for her.

And now, after several days of hospitalization, Aniurddh Dave is on recovery mode but he is not home yet.

And now, finally, the actor has taken to Instagram to share his first post after so many days.

The actor shared a beautiful picture with his son and thanked everyone for praying for him.

The actor reveals in his caption that he is been in the hospital for 22 days now and is taking oxygen support to breathe. He is out of ICU now.

Aniruddh Dave also shared that his lungs had 85% of infection and he is slowly healing.

We had informed you earlier how so many actors and friends of Aniruddh had prayed for his recovery.

A virtual meeting was also held where many actors gathered and prayed for Aniruddh Dave's speedy recovery.

It is indeed a delightful moment for Aniruddh's friends, family, fans and well-wishers to see him recovering.

Here's wishing Aniurddh Dave a speedy recovery!

