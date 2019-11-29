Anita bhabhi turns a catgirl in &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, teaches perverts a good lesson

MUMBAI: &TV's show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has been entertaining the viewers for many years with its interesting tales of comedy. The current plot of the show is a comedy as well as gives us a great lesson and awareness.



As per the latest promo shared by the official Instagram handle of &TV, Anita Bhabhi played by Saumya Tandon sees how some guys in her area were teasing girls of her colony and when she asks her husband Vibhuti to help those girls, he clearly denies.



That is when Anita gets an idea of teaching every pervert a lesson. She turns into a catgirl as per the idea given by two guys of her colony. She teaches every man a good lesson who harasses the woman.



Take a look at the promo:

The interesting part is Manmohan Tiwari too is her list and he teaches him a lesson for troubling his wife Angoori.



The promo has a great dose of fun and laughter and we can't wait for the upcoming episodes.



What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.