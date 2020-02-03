Anita Hassanandani AKA Naagin Vishaka looks gorgeous in her latest look from Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the popular faces of the small screen and Bollywood. The diva is in the showbiz business for more than a decade and has established a name for herself.

Anita has starred in many popular Tv shows like Kkavyanjali, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasamh Se, Kayamath among others.

The actress also played a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Naagin 3 where she played the role of Naagin Vishakha.

A few days back, Anita made a smashing entry in Naagin 4 leaving the fans all excited.

Anita's performance was highly appreciated in Naagin 3 and she is applauded equally for Naagin 4.

While her look in the show as Naagin has left everyone mesmerised, Anita's latest look has left us awestruck.

Anita is seen in an all-black saree and is looking extremely gorgeous. The actress has given us major saree goals in the past and with her latest new look, she has set major trends.

Take a look at the pictures:

Anita who plays Naagin Vishkha is back with some plan and fans are waiting to see how her role will progress in the show.

