News

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy did something special for a fan, find out

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 08:15 PM

MUMBAI: The popular television actress Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy have been winning the hearts of audience with their sizzling chemistry. The two, who are one of the most popular celebrity couples, are currently grabbing eyeballs for their participation in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. 

The adorable couple is beautifully showcasing their sizzling chemistry on the dance reality show and has been winning the hearts of viewers by their stunning performance. They have a huge fan following and the couple has initiated a contest on their social media for their fans to come to meet the couple and spend the day with them.  The contest called #DanceWithRonita ask fans to share their favourite performance of the duo from the stage and one lucky fan gets the chance to fly down to Mumbai, meet Anita & Rohit, dine and dance with the couple and interact with their favourite Jodi from the show. 

After the first week of the contest, Anita took to her social media to share the entire experience of one lucky fan who got to meet the duo last week. Anita wrote, “@dollymangnani from Ahmedabad won the #DanceWithRonita contest we ran last week and flew down to Mumbai to meet @rohitreddygoa and me. What’s more, her father brought his simplicity and genuineness to meet us too! Totally loved the whole experience! Stay tuned for another contest coming up this week, and get a chance to fly down and meet us and dance with us! Simply keep supporting is during our dance journey and meet us :)

Take a look below: 

Tags > Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, #DanceWithRonita, Nach Baliye 9, Reality show,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed

past seven days