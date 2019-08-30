Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy did something special for a fan, find out

MUMBAI: The popular television actress Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy have been winning the hearts of audience with their sizzling chemistry. The two, who are one of the most popular celebrity couples, are currently grabbing eyeballs for their participation in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9.



The adorable couple is beautifully showcasing their sizzling chemistry on the dance reality show and has been winning the hearts of viewers by their stunning performance. They have a huge fan following and the couple has initiated a contest on their social media for their fans to come to meet the couple and spend the day with them. The contest called #DanceWithRonita ask fans to share their favourite performance of the duo from the stage and one lucky fan gets the chance to fly down to Mumbai, meet Anita & Rohit, dine and dance with the couple and interact with their favourite Jodi from the show.



After the first week of the contest, Anita took to her social media to share the entire experience of one lucky fan who got to meet the duo last week. Anita wrote, “@dollymangnani from Ahmedabad won the #DanceWithRonita contest we ran last week and flew down to Mumbai to meet @rohitreddygoa and me. What’s more, her father brought his simplicity and genuineness to meet us too! Totally loved the whole experience! Stay tuned for another contest coming up this week, and get a chance to fly down and meet us and dance with us! Simply keep supporting is during our dance journey and meet us :)



Take a look below: