Anita Hassanandani does THIS to make Tik Tok videos with hubby Rohit and its hilarious

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the popular couples of the small town. The duo is married for many years now and is enjoying their happy life. Anita and Rohit's romance is not hidden from anyone as they keep sharing lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

Both are extremely romantic and knows how to surprise each other in the sweetest way possible and their social media accounts are proof.

We all know how Anita keeps posting Tik Tok videos on Instagram which are not just romantic but sometimes also funny enough to make us laugh. And she has done it yet again.

The actress who is very fond of making Tik Tok videos but it seems Rohit doesn't enjoy it. So, Anita has found a hilarious way to make videos with her husband when he can't escape anywhere.

Take a look at the video:

We think what Anita did was simply hilarious and the video is just too cute for words.

On the work front, Anita has recently made her entry in Naagin 4 and fans are super excited to see her in the show.

What do you think about Anita and Rohit's video? Tell us in the comments.