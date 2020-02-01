News

Anita Hassanandani dons a red hair band and writes a kickass caption for her photo; celebs love her post

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 05:54 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani has wowed us with her acting chops. The pretty lady has worked in a number of projects and fans love her onscreen presence. 

However, it is her noteworthy stylish looks also that deserve a special mention. Anita carries off both western and ethnic look with ease. She also stylishly flaunts her bikini look. If you browse through her Instagram handle, you will get glimpses of her different avatars. 

Anita often posts her stylish looks on her social media handle and she did the same yet again.  

In her latest picture, she can be seen in a black outfit, but the highlights are of course her red hair band and caption. Yes, her kickass caption has caught our eyes. 

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Expect nothing.

Appreciate everything.”

Do you agree with the actress? Well, celebrities like Krystle D'Souza and Yuvika chaudhary have appreciated her post. What’s your take on the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

On the professional front, Anita has worked in a number of tele serials some of which include Naagin 3, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others. Her latest project is Naagin 4. The actress has also worked in films like Hero, Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage to name a few. 

