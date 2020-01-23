News

Anita Hassanandani to enter Naagin 4!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
23 Jan 2020 06:27 PM

MUMBAI: Naagin has been one of the chartbuster shows each season it has aired.

The show which starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan in the lead roles soon made such a place in the hearts of the audience such that the producer Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, launched three successful seasons. The previous season had Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri playing the titular roles and while the weekender culminated, the show is back with a season 4.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma dramatizing the supernatural revenge drama and we hear, that Anita is
all set to enter the current season of Naagin too!

Source inform us that Anita will soon enter Naagin 4 however, what part she will play and whether it will be a cameo or an elongated role is something we are unaware of at the moment.

We tried getting in touch with Anita till the time of filing the story but she remained unavailable for comment.

 


