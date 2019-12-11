Anita Hassanandani feels that Aditi Bhatia should get MARRIED QUICKLY!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular shows of small screen.



Needless to say after running for five long years, the cast and crew have developed an amazing bond between them. They catch up frequently and have a gala time. Amongst all, the bond between Aditi Bhatia and Anita Hassanandani is worth noticing. She is often seen having dinners, enjoying fun times with Anita. Anita's husband Rohit Reddy also joins them frequently.



Well, the duo indeed loves Aditi and it shows. Infact, all the actors of the show are very close but all of them find Aditi very adorable. Recently, Anita Hassanandani sharing a small video of herself with Neena Kulkarni and captioned it saying that Aditi should now get married soon.



Take a look at the video below: