Anita Hassanandani flaunts bare baby bump in style!

MUMBAI: One of the beautiful and talented actresses Anita Hassanandani and her husband, entrepreneur Rohit Reddy, are on cloud nine as they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who have been happily married to Rohit Reddy for seven years now, are ready to welcome a baby in February 2021.

Well, we all understand that usually pregnancy news is not shared in the initial few months. Similarly, Anita and Rohit too kept this big secret under wraps. However, the couple made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram sometime back.

Undoubtedly, Anita looks stunning in her pregnant glory. We know that each woman has a unique way of flaunting the baby bump, but we are sure that no one can carry it off as beautifully as Anita.

Anita and Rohit have gone on a mini vacation and are enjoying their leisure time. Anita has shared a cute picture where she is seen flaunting her bare baby bump at pool side.