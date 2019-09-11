Anita Hassanandani is MISSING 'THEM' the most!

MUMBAI: Actors while shooting together often become the best of friends on the sets of the show.



They break bread together, have fun, and engage in fun banter. In the process, friends become more like family when they spend so much time together. The cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are very close, and that is evident from their off-screen chemistry. Among the actors, Anita Hassanandani is close to most of her co-stars and is often spotted having a gala time with her co-actors and friends from the industry.



Recently, Anita shared a post of all her close friends on social media.



From the looks of it, we guess she has been missing spending time with her friends and family, and before she jetted out to the scenic Goa for a holiday, she remembered all of them.



Take a look.





