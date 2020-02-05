Anita Hassanandani reveals the recipe for a successful marriage

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has revealed the recipe for a successful marriage.

She revealed how a couple can stay together for seven lives.

The actress, who also acted in many films, is pretty active on social media. She revealed the recipe in one of her latest Instagram posts and the same will bring a smile on your face.

Anita took to her social media page and shared a cute picture with her hubby Rohit Reddy. Revealing her witty side, she wrote in her caption that couples that ‘pout’ together stay together for seven lives.

“Couples that pout together stay together ...... for 7 janamsssss,” read her caption.

Take a look below.

Her caption and picture won the hearts of her industry friends who showered the couple love in the form of comments.

What do you think about Anita’s caption? Did you like her post? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the professional front, Anita has worked in a number of tele serials some of which include Naagin 3, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others. Her latest project is Naagin 4. The actress has also worked in films like Hero, Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage to name a few.