Anita Hassanandani shares her 'FIRST SELFIE' with Pearl V Puri!

11 Sep 2019 05:19 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is friends with a lot of people from the industry.

She is a social animal, and her Instagram feed is testimony to the same. She bonds very well with most of her co-stars in the likes of Aditi Bhatia, Shireen Mirza, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, and many more. Not only does she share a good equation with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars but also her Naagin colleagues.
 
The third installment of the supernatural show starred Pearl V Puri in the lead role opposite Surbhi Jyoti. The show also featured Anita is a titular role.
 
It looks like Anita and Pearl bonded very well, as she recently shared the 'first selfie' taken with him!
 
Take a look.
 
 
Show your love for Anita and Pearl in the comments below! 
past seven days