Anita Hassanandani shares her 'FIRST SELFIE' with Pearl V Puri!
MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is friends with a lot of people from the industry.
She is a social animal, and her Instagram feed is testimony to the same. She bonds very well with most of her co-stars in the likes of Aditi Bhatia, Shireen Mirza, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, and many more. Not only does she share a good equation with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars but also her Naagin colleagues.
The third installment of the supernatural show starred Pearl V Puri in the lead role opposite Surbhi Jyoti. The show also featured Anita is a titular role.
It looks like Anita and Pearl bonded very well, as she recently shared the 'first selfie' taken with him!
Take a look.
