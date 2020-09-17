Anita Hassanandani sparks off pregnancy rumours

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been married for almost seven years now. They sparked off pregnancy rumours last month after Rohit posted a video, wherein she was seen with what fans said, 'a baby bump'. Ever since speculations have been rife and here are some other posts which have only added fuel to the fire.

The most frequent question on Anita's comment section is now to do with her pregnancy. The actress' baggy shirt led fans to wonder if she is expecting her first child.

Even though the couple has made no official confirmation about it, Anita's posts carry a hint. Sharing this throwback picture of hers, she wrote, "It's me with my beautiful massi. Our baby better look like me @rohitreddygoa."

Along with this stunning photo, Anita piqued fans' curiosity by sharing that she is looking forward to next year. She wrote, "Looking @ 2021! Super Excited."

Anita looks beautiful in this pink outfit which she has paired with oxidised jewellery. If the rumours are anything to go by, the actress' happiness certainly shows.

The actress' participation with husband Rohit last year in Nach Baliye 9 was also quite talked about. Even after being together for many years, they share the same camaraderie. Their love continues to grow.

