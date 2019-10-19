Anita Hassnandani and Rohit Reddy to stun the stage with their upcoming #backtothefutre act on Nach Baliye9!

MUMBAI: Proving to be quite the underdogs of this Nach Baliye season9, actor Anita Hassnandani and hubby Rohit Reddy are steadily moving upwards on the score chart as well as raising the bar entirely with some powerpacked and amazing performances!

After a heartwarming act last weekend, where the duo conveyed a very important social message through their performance, they are going to go a notch higher this weekend with a stunning and mindblowing performance which will totally set the Nach stage on fire!



Trying something they have never experimented with before, Anita and Rohit along with the Illuminati dance crew, are going to take us all not only #backtothefuture through this upcoming act, but also create magic on stage with one of the most bright and well lit performances the Nach stage has ever seen!Their act was so superb that it not only had the judges hooting and cheering for them, but the other contestants and the audiences as well who were in awe of such an amazing showcase of a brilliant performance put together by the fiery duo and their dance crew, who synced in so well with the entire act!