News

Anita Raaj shares her unique mantra to stay fit

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 01:38 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Raaj, who is popular as Kulwant Kaur from COLORS’ show Choti Sarrdaarni, has always motivated her viewers with her fitness videos on social media. A workout enthusiast, she is an example of how age should never get in the way of maintaining a healthy body.  Amidst the lockdown due to COVID-19 as all the gyms are shut, Anita has found a way to not miss out on her regular workouts. The actress makes it a point to religiously workout at home. Her dedication is giving fans major fitness goals as she continues to work on her body and never leaves an opportunity to stay fit.
 
Commenting on the same, she said, “I strongly believe that it is never too late to respect and nourish your body. It is very important to love your body and take proper care of it to avoid any sort of health issue. My fitness Mantra is to eat healthy and workout as per your body type. I urge my fans to use this time to detox their mind, body, and soul. There is nothing greater than working out, so take weight training sessions, do planks, sit-ups,yoga ,pranayam,meditation, at and at the same time please drink lots and lots of water. Lastly I would like to tell my fans that A healthy body is a healthy mind . Your body is your temple so please look after it , as it is never too late.”

Tags Anita Raaj Colors Choti Sarrdaarni Kulwant Kaur major fitness goals COVID-19 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here