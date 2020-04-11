Anita Raaj shares her unique mantra to stay fit

MUMBAI: Anita Raaj, who is popular as Kulwant Kaur from COLORS’ show Choti Sarrdaarni, has always motivated her viewers with her fitness videos on social media. A workout enthusiast, she is an example of how age should never get in the way of maintaining a healthy body. Amidst the lockdown due to COVID-19 as all the gyms are shut, Anita has found a way to not miss out on her regular workouts. The actress makes it a point to religiously workout at home. Her dedication is giving fans major fitness goals as she continues to work on her body and never leaves an opportunity to stay fit.



Commenting on the same, she said, “I strongly believe that it is never too late to respect and nourish your body. It is very important to love your body and take proper care of it to avoid any sort of health issue. My fitness Mantra is to eat healthy and workout as per your body type. I urge my fans to use this time to detox their mind, body, and soul. There is nothing greater than working out, so take weight training sessions, do planks, sit-ups,yoga ,pranayam,meditation, at and at the same time please drink lots and lots of water. Lastly I would like to tell my fans that A healthy body is a healthy mind . Your body is your temple so please look after it , as it is never too late.”