Anjali Anand devastated with ‘father figure’ Rishi Kapoor’s death

MUMBAI: The nation was still grieving about Irrfan Khan's sudden death and today morning, we got another heart-breaking news of Rishi Kapoor passing away.

Rishi Kapoor, dad of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor passed away this morning. The veteran star was suffering from cancer and breathed his last in Mumbai's hospital.

The news has come across as a shock to many.

Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala actress Anjali Anand had a special connection with Rishi Kapoor as he looked like her deceased father. The actress took to Instagram and posted a heart wrenching post for Rishi Kapoor and expressed her emotions.

Anjali wrote: I lost my dad at a very very young age and I have very few photos of Him. I’m a 90’s kid and had seen the much grown up Rishi Kapoor version that used to kind of look like dad and the fact that he was walking this earth, gave me a certain vibe that someone who at least looks a little like dad walks this planet. Of course, the roles he played made him more of a father figure to me and it just gave me peace to know that someone like that exists.

He doesn’t anymore and I’m gutted. Fuck this year. Fuck this social media bullshit of a world we are living in. We here are just trying to somehow survive and then we get news of people slipping away. It’s high time we realise who and what really matters.

And damn, Rishi Kapoor really fucking matters and it breaks my heart to even type this right now. I just hope these two handsome men share a drink in heaven tonight and look down on us with a smile on their face and I hope a better future is coming out of this agony we’re all going through because if not, I certainly don’t want any part of it.!! I’m officially done with the crap that’s unfolding this year. See you in a better world, hopefully.

Must say, the entire world is upset with the saddening news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise.

May his soul rest in peace.