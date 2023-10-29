Anjali Arora comes out in support of Isha Malviya, takes a dig at Munawar? says, “duniya janti hai khudne kitna sach bola tha”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 19:52
Anjali Arora

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora who was previously seen in the reality show Lock Upp has made headlines with her recent story posted on her Instagram account. She has shared a message in reference to the recent incident which took place in the bigg boss house. 

Previous weekend ka vaar came as a blow to the viewers and fellow contestants as Isha Malviya’s alleged boyfriend entered the bigg boss house. With the 3 being at loggerheads with each other Isha first refused to accept her relationship with Samarth, but later went to the latter and apologised for her mistake.

Anjali, who was in cahoots to go in the bigg boss house this year also came out with her point of you. She shared a story in support of Isha Malviya which stated, “Kabhi Kabhi hum apni private life ko expose nahi karna chahte.. private hi rakhna chahte hai.. aur agar tumne kisike liye kuch kiya hai Samarth toh aise interviews mein jatana? Aur Abhishek ye toh sochlo ke aapke parents par kya beet rahi hogi.. aur Isha jo 19 years ki hai harr kisi ko time lagta hai bhai..”

Seems like she also shared a cryptic post for her former Lock Upp Co contestant Munawar which stated, “ye jo Isha ko itna gyan de rahe hai (if you know what I mean) duniya janti hai usne khudne kitna sach bola tha.”

Anjali Arora Lock Upp munawar farouqi Abhishek Kumar Bigg Boss Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
3
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 19:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! When Farah Khan got emotional watching Helen rehearse the 'Mohabbatein' Song with Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘I got the opportunity to work with my childhood Idol’
MUMBAI: Helen, a veteran actor and dance star, is a legend who has blessed us with a number of unforgettable hits. She...
What! When Javed Akhtar revealed Farah Khan asked for ‘absurd’ lyrics for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dard-e-Disco song in Om Shanti Om
MUMBAI :Javed Akhtar is one of the most respected lyricists in the Hindi film industry. He has penned lyrics of several...
What! When Anushka Sharma broke silence on why she never dated Ranveer Singh, “We can kill each other…”
MUMBAI :Recently Deepika and Ranveer came on Koffee With Karan season 8 and spilled the beans on their relationship,...
Wow! Nita Ambani opens up about her married life and empowers her daughter to break stereotypes; Says ‘We have learnt so much…’
MUMBAI :Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, is a successful entrepreneur as well. In addition to serving as the...
Anjali Arora comes out in support of Isha Malviya, takes a dig at Munawar? says, “duniya janti hai khudne kitna sach bola tha”
MUMBAI: Anjali Arora who was previously seen in the reality show Lock Upp has made headlines with her recent story...
What! Not Shahid and Kareena, but these actors were the first choices for Geet and Aditya in Jab We Met, read to find out
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is synonymous with Geet. The Bhatinda Sikhni jo ‘Apni favorite’ hai. Jab We Met is a...
Recent Stories
Farah
Woah! When Farah Khan got emotional watching Helen rehearse the 'Mohabbatein' Song with Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘I got the opportunity to work with my childhood Idol’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Samarth
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Samarth Jurel talks about Isha and Abhishek’s bond in the show and reveals who he would build alliance with
Apara Mehta
Must Read! Anupamaa’s Apara Mehta opens up on Smriti Irani on coming to Ekta Kapoor’s show set after suffering a miscarriage, “it is a difficult life to be in TV…”
Jigna Vora
OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora’s remarkable journey from Byculla jail to reality show contestant
Sushant
Savdhaan India Criminal Decoded : Exclusive! Host Sushant Singh reveals how true or fake the episodes in the show are, talks about what different is shown this season
Manasvi
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai reveals how she would deal with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and talks about who is weak and strong in the game
Arshad
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Arshad Warsi and Indian Idol Season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra to grace the show to promote their upcoming show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11”