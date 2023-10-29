Anjali Arora comes out in support of Isha Malviya, takes a dig at Munawar? says, “duniya janti hai khudne kitna sach bola tha”

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora who was previously seen in the reality show Lock Upp has made headlines with her recent story posted on her Instagram account. She has shared a message in reference to the recent incident which took place in the bigg boss house.

Previous weekend ka vaar came as a blow to the viewers and fellow contestants as Isha Malviya’s alleged boyfriend entered the bigg boss house. With the 3 being at loggerheads with each other Isha first refused to accept her relationship with Samarth, but later went to the latter and apologised for her mistake.

Anjali, who was in cahoots to go in the bigg boss house this year also came out with her point of you. She shared a story in support of Isha Malviya which stated, “Kabhi Kabhi hum apni private life ko expose nahi karna chahte.. private hi rakhna chahte hai.. aur agar tumne kisike liye kuch kiya hai Samarth toh aise interviews mein jatana? Aur Abhishek ye toh sochlo ke aapke parents par kya beet rahi hogi.. aur Isha jo 19 years ki hai harr kisi ko time lagta hai bhai..”

Seems like she also shared a cryptic post for her former Lock Upp Co contestant Munawar which stated, “ye jo Isha ko itna gyan de rahe hai (if you know what I mean) duniya janti hai usne khudne kitna sach bola tha.”