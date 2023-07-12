Anjali Arora purchases a new home in Delhi, fans mistake the decoration being done for her wedding

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 12:05
Anjali Arora

MUMBAI : Anjali Arora who dons 13 million followers on her Instagram enjoy his massive fan following on social media across the nation. Anjali who rose to fame with the reality show lock upp has always been the talk of the town thereafter maybe for her songs or her devotional and spiritual activities.

The star, who is often seen indulging herself in social and spiritual activities has had an amazing year as she was seen gifting her parents, a brand-new car and completed her char Dham yatra just at the age of 22. Anjali, who recently had a grand celebration on her birthday shared an amazing news with her fans. Taking to her Instagram Anjali shared an invitation of her housewarming party. Previously her Griha Pravesh video went viral on social media where she was seen performing the Pooja with her family. Anjali also shared a story clearing the air about her house celebration which fans were mistaking for her wedding. She said, “guys these decorations are for my house warming celebrations and not for my wedding.” She further added a story stating, “I have waited for this day since so long.”

Anjali, was recently in Kahoot for being a part of Bigg Boss 17 this year as wildcard she is undergoing scripts and has a number of projects in the pipeline.
 

 

Anjali Arora bigg boss 17 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 12:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down
MUMBAI : Isha Malviya has always been in the news due to the equation she has had with her ex Abhishek Kumar and her...
Anjali Arora purchases a new home in Delhi, fans mistake the decoration being done for her wedding
MUMBAI : Anjali Arora who dons 13 million followers on her Instagram enjoy his massive fan following on social media...
Anupamaa : OH NO! Pakhi misbehaves with Anupama and Anuj; Vanraj slaps Tittu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Woah! Orry becomes the life of the party at The Archies premiere, check out the trending pictures inside
MUMBAI : An adaptation of the popular comic book series, The Archies has kept the audience hooked as they are all...
Wow! Siddharth Anand drops the time of the Fighter teaser which will be releasing tomorrow
MUMBAI : Movie Fighter which has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the leading role has been grabbing the...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Twist! Rishank is angry at Natasha for backstabbing the family
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Orry
Woah! Orry becomes the life of the party at The Archies premiere, check out the trending pictures inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Isha Malviya
Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down
Harshad
Big Revelation! After a show is over you are a flop actor till you bag another show: Harshad Chopda
Harshad
Finally! Harshad Chopda reacts to rumours of fee hike demands for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Read on to know more!
Pranali
Really! Pranali Rathod discloses about watching her co-star Harshad Chopda shine in THIS popular show from school days; Says ‘Mai school se aate hi ye show dekha karti thi…’
Lisa
BLACKPINK's Lisa remains in good standing with her brand endorsements despite facing Chinese backlash over the Crazy Horse controversy. The K-pop idol has received subtle support from BVLGARI's CEO.
Dinesh
Sad! Last Photo of Late Actor Dinesh Phadnis with CID Co-Stars Leaves Fans Emotional