Anjali Arora purchases a new home in Delhi, fans mistake the decoration being done for her wedding

MUMBAI : Anjali Arora who dons 13 million followers on her Instagram enjoy his massive fan following on social media across the nation. Anjali who rose to fame with the reality show lock upp has always been the talk of the town thereafter maybe for her songs or her devotional and spiritual activities.

The star, who is often seen indulging herself in social and spiritual activities has had an amazing year as she was seen gifting her parents, a brand-new car and completed her char Dham yatra just at the age of 22. Anjali, who recently had a grand celebration on her birthday shared an amazing news with her fans. Taking to her Instagram Anjali shared an invitation of her housewarming party. Previously her Griha Pravesh video went viral on social media where she was seen performing the Pooja with her family. Anjali also shared a story clearing the air about her house celebration which fans were mistaking for her wedding. She said, “guys these decorations are for my house warming celebrations and not for my wedding.” She further added a story stating, “I have waited for this day since so long.”

Anjali, was recently in Kahoot for being a part of Bigg Boss 17 this year as wildcard she is undergoing scripts and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

