Anjali Gupta and Tamanna Mannan bags Nazar 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Star Plus’ Nazar 2.

Recently, producer Gul Khan announced the closure of Nazar while Nazar 2 would soon hit the Television screens.

As per reports Shruti Sharma of Gathbandhan fame has been roped in as the female lead in Nazar 2 while TellyChakkar.com broke the news about Tara From satara fame Sheezan Mohammad bagging the show as the male lead. (Read here: Sheezan Mohammad to play the lead in Nazar 2 )

We also informed our viewers that Antara Biswas aka Monalisa and Sumit Kaul is being considered to be retained in the show while Nisha Nagpal, Abhay Shankar, Monali Jagtap and Raju Shrershta has been roped in for the show as reported by us earlier.

Now, the latest buzz is that actress Tamanna Manan and Anjali Gupta has bagged pivotal roles in Nazar 2. A source close to the project revealed that Tamanna will play the character of Shruti Sharma’s sister in the show while Anjali will play her mother.

It is going to be a Television debut for Tamanna Manan. She was a part of web-series on Sony LIV titled 16.

Anjali has done several shows like Mangalam Dangalam, Rishta Likhege Hum Naya among others. Nazar 2 will be Anjali’s fourth project with 4 lions Films after being a part of shows like Adhuri Kahani Hamari, Dil Bole Oberoi and Ishqbaaaz.

Both Tamanna and Anjali confirmed the buzz with TellyChakkar but refused to divulge any character details.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.