Anjali Tatrari aka Niya Sharma of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan does her own make-up

MUMBAI : Anjali Tatrari, who essays the role of Niya Sharma in Sony Entertainment Television's show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is happy to get back to work. She is excited to shoot for the show; however, she is adhering to all the safety measures to keep herself and others safe.

Anjali is the chirpy, fun-loving bubbly girl who was always seen having fun on sets with all the cast and crew, and is pampered by her co-stars, Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari. However, given the situation, the young actor has adopted to the new normal ways. Anjali has been carrying her own home-made food with her and is ensuring maintaining social distancing. Moreover, the actor is now doing make-up on her own, too. We will see her back on television as the affable Niya Sharma, all decked up in her semi-casual look with her makeup on point trying to find her Dad ki Dulhaniya.

Speaking about this, Anjali shares, “I was a bit conscious like every other person to get back to shoot, but we have to get used to it and follow all the safety guidelines.”

Elaborating further, she added, “Since my character doesn’t require elaborate make-up, I have started doing make-up on my own so that I save time. Sometimes, I reach the set ready with make-up so that I can straight away go to my room and change into the costume required for that day’s shoot. With this time that I manage to save, I prepare for my scenes accordingly. As a precautionary measure, I make sure to carry my own food, water, etc. and have minimal contact with people.”

