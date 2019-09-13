Anjali Tatrari bags Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

MUMBAI: As promised, we are back with another update from Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show titled Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.



Earlier in the day, we mentioned about actor Varun Badola being roped in to play the lead in the show, which is produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under their banner DJ's Creative Unit (Read here: Varun Badola to play the lead in Sony TV’s next Mere Dad Ki Dulhan).



The story will revolve around a father and a daughter. The girl, who does not have a mother, will find a companion for her dad.



Varun will play the father, while the role of daughter will be played by actress Anjali Tatrari, who is also part of ZEE5’s upcoming psychological thriller Bhram.



The show is expected to launch sometime next month.



