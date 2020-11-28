Anjali Tatrari on her bond with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Varun Badola: I still message him once I'm back from my work

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari made her smashing debut on the small screen with Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show's concept to the characters, everything was up to the mark which made the popular drama series a huge hit.

Mere Dad Di Dulhan recently went off-air after successfully airing for about a year. The show received immense love and support from the audience over the months.

While the show ended just a few days back, the diehard fans are already missing it.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Anjali got candid about her debut show, her co-stars Varun Bodala whom she considers her mentor and much more.

As Anjali starts her new journey, she won't be working with Varun. On being asked if she will be miss being around him, Anjali said, "Of course I am going to miss him. We were never prepared that his relationship would get so strong. We started off as co-stars."

The actress further added, "We still talk over the phone though our journeys have ended. I still have to message him every night after I get back from work. There are some things which haven't changed so far again. We meet once in a while whenever we get time."

Anjali reveals how Varun keeps a check on me and my upcoming projects as a guiding mentor.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan was a show which portrayed the beautiful father-daughter bond, Varun and Anjali's bonding gave real meaning to it.

