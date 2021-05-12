Anjali Tatrari on her role in Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii: I will cherish this character forever

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari is currently seen as Sargam in Sony TV's show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii. The show which is the second of Saas Bina Sasural is working wonders on the small screen.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star is playing the lead role in the show and fans are loving to see Anjali in a totally different avatar.

We all know how Anjali has gelled up so well with the star cast of the show in no time.

The viewers get to see how she has a fun time on the sets with her co-stars.

Anjali is paired opposite Kunal Saluja on Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii.

Well, the diehard fans of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii are missing the show.

Due to the lockdown imposed in Maharashtra, the shootings of several TV shows have shifted to various other cities across the nation.

However, a few days ago, Anjali had shared on Instagram that the shooting of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is halted and fresh episodes won't be telecasted as they don't have bank episodes.

While the fans await the show to be back, we are seeing how actors are passing time at home by doing something productive.

Anjali has always mentioned that she is extremely close to Sargam's character and in her recent Instagram post, she mentioned something about it.

Anjali reveals how she will always cherish Sargam's character and this show as she tried her hands on comedy for the first time and loved every bit of it.

Well, Anjali surely nailed the character of Sargam and fans simply loved it.

