Anjali Tatrari makes Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari dance on her tunes!

MUMBAI: Debutante actress Anjali Tatrari is continuing to win hearts across the audience through Sony Entertainment Television’s light-hearted show ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’. Anjali being the youngest on the show is known to keep the energy alive on the set with co-actors: Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari. All three of them bond like family and have a lot of fun sessions cooking and playing together. Recently Anjali shared a beautiful memory with her co-actors. she shared how after a hectic day of the shoot she insisted both Varun and Shweta to groove on ‘Desi Girl’ with her.

On contacting Anjali she shared, “I knew Varun Sir and Shweta Ma’am love singing in their free time. What else can be perfect for elating your mood than a musical evening after a long and hectic day? Dance is my passion and I find it as best stress-buster when I am tired. This time I insisted Varun Sir and Shweta Ma’am to sing and dance with me. We shook legs on my favorite song ‘Desi Girl’ from Dostana while Shweta Ma’am sang the song.”

“Anjali sometimes reminds me of my childhood because I was very passionate about dancing and was as energetic as her. I like spending time with her during shoot breaks”, adds Shweta Tiwari.

In the recent track of the show, Amber (Varun Badola) and Guneet (Shweta Tiwari) are seeing chatting anonymously with each other on a dating app. Will this be a kickstart of a beautiful love story? watch out on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan every Mon-Fri 10:00pm only on Sony Entertainment Television