Anjali Tatrari reveals how her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-stars Shaleen and Vijay reacted when she bagged Saas Bina Sasural 2

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari has become a household name for her role Niya Sharma in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actress played the role of a doting daughter and fans simply love her for it.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan was Anjali's first TV show and proved herself as an actor with her stellar performance.

Anjali reveals how she was fortunate enough to bag several projects even before Mere Dad Ki Dulhan went off-air.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Anjali got candid about many things related to her show and co-stars.

We all know Anjali has bagged Saas Bina Sasural 2 and fans are extremely excited to see her on the show.

On being asked what was her co-stars Shaleen Malhotra and Vijay Tilani reacted when they came to know about her new show, Anjali had the most amazing response.

The actress revealed, "Both Vijay and Shaleen think that I need a break more than anybody right now."

Anjali further added, "I have been around such good people over this one year. I have been in touch with everyone from the co-stars to the production team and also the Spot boys."

The talented actress is all set for the new journey and we are extremely happy about it.

