Anjali Tatrari from Sony SAB's Vanshaj discusses how she felt empowered filming a tough fight sequence for 'Vanshaj

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 18:36
Vanshaj

MUMBAI: In the world of television shows, fight scenes often follow the same old patterns of the male protagonists showcasing their strength while the female protagonists end up needing help. However, in the Sony SAB Vanshaj, something different happened recently. It broke these usual ideas and shattered these stereotypes. Anjali Tatrari (Yuvika) performed exceptionally in a fight scene that surprised everyone.

Traditionally, such sequences might have depicted the male character as the sole saviour and the female character as the damsel in distress. However, "Vanshaj" chose to deviate from this norm, as the sequence in question featured Yuvika facing a formidable challenge and instead of her friend Neil (played by Mohit Kumar) immediately intervening, Yuvika fought her own battle realizing her individual strength.

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “I truly believe that every challenging scene is an opportunity for growth as an actor. The recent fight sequence in 'Vanshaj' was no exception. Preparing for these sequences requires dedication and practice. Rehearsals allowed me to give my best shot and the support of my director and co-stars helped me to perform it powerfully onscreen. Instead of sticking to the usual idea of male dominance, 'Vanshaj' showcased my character Yuvika stand strong in resolving conflicts. This empowering approach allowed me to break free from the limits often associated with typical storylines.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM

Anjali Tatrari Sony Sab Vanshaj Mohit Kumar TellyChakkar
