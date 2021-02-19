Anjali Tatrari teaches maths to Yash Sehghal on the sets of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii

MUMBAI: “I am passing on the love and cheer to Yash that I have received from Varun Sir and Shweta Ma’am in my previous show,” says Anjali Tatrari who will be essaying the character of Sargam in Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii. This sitcom is for sure going to tickle the funny bones of the audience and leave them with a smile.

As the shoot has begun full-fledged, Anjali Tatrari started bonding well with one of her new co-stars Yash Sehgal who is essaying the role of Eklavya Awasthi. He is one too good to be true kind of kid who has immense knowledge about every matter and everyone in the house is jealous of his perfection for everything.



Anjali Tatrari is leaving no stone unturned and going all out to make sure that Yash Sehgal is headed in the right direction, personally, in academics. Lately, she is seen teaching maths to Yash Sehghal on the sets. Similarly, Yash looks up to her as a role model and shares a very strong equation with her and often receives a lot of love from her. Speaking about her bonding with Yash, Anjali shares, “I am passing on the love, cheer and pampering to Yash that I have received from Varun Sir and Shweta Ma’am and I am loving it. I feel that this is the first step to get into the shoes of Sargam who will be seen handling 7 and a half men in the family.”



Adding to this, she said, “It is Sargam's responsibility to bind the whole family and keep them intact together and I love doing so. Teaching Yash and having fun on sets with him is one of my favorite pastime as time spent with Yash is always full of laughter.”



Watch Sargam Ki Sadhesatii from 22nd February 2021 at 8:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.