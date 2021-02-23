Anjali Tatrari on working with a gang of boys in SKSS: I am the centre of attraction for all of them

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari has become a major talk of the town ever since she has signed Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii. The show is the second season of the popular Sony TV's series Saas Bina Sasural.

The actress plays the lead role of Sargam Awasthi on the show. Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii has hit the small screens on 22nd February and the show is receiving a great response from the fans.

The promo looked quite interesting where Sargam is single-handedly managing seven and a half men of her house and that's how the story begins.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Anjali was asked about her experience of working with the gang of boys on the show.

Anjali said, "I am the centre of attraction for everything. They all gang up against me and also play all the pranks on me. Everything happens with me only."

The actress said, "I haven't dealt with so many men around me and this is the first time. So it was really difficult for me to manage. However, I share a great bond with everyone and have different dynamics with each one of them."

Anjali reveals that the star cast is extremely sweet and very supportive and they really take care of me.

Well, Anjali's off-screen rapport is on point which is definitely reflecting on-screen as well.

