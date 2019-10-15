Anjum Fakih and Kettan Singh ‘deny’ being in love

MUMBAI: Actor, anchor, and voice-over-artist Kettan Singh and Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih are said to be the new love birds in telly town.

The rumours about them being in love started floating after Anjum’s co-star Abhishek Kapur shared a video couple of days ago and captioned it saying, ‘New couple in town’.

Well, the caption left everyone amazed, and the guessing game started.

However, when TellyChakkar approached Kettan, he clarified stating, 'We are very good friends, and there is nothing more to it. I happened to meet Anjum at Zee Rishtey Awards, where I was a red carpet host. Later, we met at one of our friend's restaurant launch. There were also others actors from Kundali Bhagya present at the launch. Since the music was loud, Anjum and I stepped away to talk, and Abhishek (Kupur) rolled a video in a jest. He uploaded it on social media, and everyone assumed that we are seeing each other. Abhishek did it jokingly, but I guess people thought something else. Anjum and I share common interests but are good friends.'

Even Anjum refused the news and added, 'We are friends, but I don’t know about future. I don’t mind dating a guy like him.'

Well, as they say, there is no smoke without fire!