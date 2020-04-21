News

Anjum Fakih confesses being in love with Barun Sobti

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
21 Apr 2020 05:45 PM

MUMBAI: Voot’s web-series Asur has been receiving great response from the masses. It features Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Rajpoot and Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair in pivotal roles. The eight-episode series, directed by Oni Sen, also stars actors like Riddhi Dogra, Amey Wagh, Sharib Hashmi and Pawan Chopra.

The series revolves around a team of forensic experts who are trying to catch a serial, psychopath killer. Tangled in a mythological web, the clues lie in the teachings from the Vedas.

Not only viewers, the series is gaining accolades from the celebs as well. Actress Anjum Fakih, who is part of TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, has binged watched Asur in her quarantine. She found the series interesting and is now waiting for season 2. She called Barun an underrated actor and has fallen in love with him all over again.

Tags Anjum Fakih Barun Sobti web-series Voot Arshad Warsi Dhananjay Rajpoot Nikhil Nair Riddhi Dogra Amey Wagh Sharib Hashmi Kundali Bhagya TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here