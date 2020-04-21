Anjum Fakih confesses being in love with Barun Sobti

MUMBAI: Voot’s web-series Asur has been receiving great response from the masses. It features Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Rajpoot and Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair in pivotal roles. The eight-episode series, directed by Oni Sen, also stars actors like Riddhi Dogra, Amey Wagh, Sharib Hashmi and Pawan Chopra.

The series revolves around a team of forensic experts who are trying to catch a serial, psychopath killer. Tangled in a mythological web, the clues lie in the teachings from the Vedas.

Not only viewers, the series is gaining accolades from the celebs as well. Actress Anjum Fakih, who is part of TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, has binged watched Asur in her quarantine. She found the series interesting and is now waiting for season 2. She called Barun an underrated actor and has fallen in love with him all over again.