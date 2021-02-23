Anjum Fakih opens up about cherishing her off-screen bond with telly actress Gautami Kapoor

MUMBAI: Friendships between TV actors are nothing new and we have seen some actors bonding pretty well off-screen. However, while one usually has friends from the same show, not many are aware of the special bond that Anjum Fakih and Gautami Kapoor share.

Recently, Anjum posted their picture together on social media and captioned it, “Cuz of you I laugh a little harder…My bff for life @gautamikapoor.”.

Asked about the post, the Kundali Bhagya actress says, “Those who are close to me know it well that Gautami holds a very special place in my heart. We were close when we were working together and continued to be friends even after the show ended. In fact, our bond has grown stronger over the years.” Having worked together in the TV show Tere Sheher Mein, their bond grew stronger with time. Sharing more about their bond, she adds, “The bond I share with Gautami is indescribable. I have known her since my first show and she has always been an integral part of my life since then. The love is unconditional and I know that she will always be there for me when I need her, and vice versa. In today’s times, one rarely comes across people whom you can call your own. I am very lucky that our paths crossed and I cherish this bond very much.”.

What’s that one quality that she likes the most about Gautami? “I would call Gautami my ‘go-to person’. She is my mentor, guide, friend-all wrapped in one. The best quality that I like about Gautami is her patience, which makes her a good listener. She makes you comfortable and hears you out. This quality also makes her practical yet empathetic.”, she said.

