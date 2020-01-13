Anjum Fakih's message on women safety is applaud-worthy; nominates fellow actresses to do the same

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has brought you all the latest updates happening in the Telly town. And now, we have got something really amazing update which will bring a smile on your face.



While everyone is talking about women empowerment and safety, lots of measures have been taken for the same. Everyone is trying to bring changes in this in their own way.



Popular TV actress Anjum Fakih is one of them who has taken the initiative. The actress has posted a video where she is seen talking about women safety. Anjum spoke in length about how women need to take of themselves as it is their own duty to do so. The actress also nominated Jannat Zubair Rahmani, co-star Sharddha Arya and Divvya Chouksey.



Take a look at Anjum's video:

Well, we are hoping this chain will go on and everyone will spread awareness of women safety just like Anjum did.



On the work front, Anjum is currently seen as Srishti Arora in ZEE TV's hit drama series Kundali Bhagya. The actress is paired opposite Abhishek Kapur who plays the role of Sameer Luthra. Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and has been one of the hit shows of the small screen.



Hats off to Anjum's beautiful initiative.



