Ankit Arora and Shiny Doshi roped in for Alif Laila!

MUMBAI: Dangal TV is a Hindi language general entertainment channel that broadcasts original programmes along with shows of other popular channels.

Phir Laut Aayi Naagin, CIF, and Crime Alert are some of its most popular shows. The channel is all set to come up with a new fantasy drama titled Alif Laila, which is based on the classic One Thousand and One Nights, also known as the Arabian Nights.

We have information that Ankit Arora and Shiny Doshi have been roped in for the project. Produced by Triangle Film, the serial is a bi-weekly series, which will air on Saturday and Sunday.

Ankit has previously enthralled the audience with his performance in shows like Kesari Nandan, Badho Badhu, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Meanwhile, Shiny has feature in Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.

Credits: India Forums