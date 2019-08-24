Ankit Bhardwaj teams up with Rapperiya Balam for ‘Saheb Ji’

MUMBAI: After having appeared in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Thapki Pyaar Ki, and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Ankit Bhardwaj shot for a music video under the banner of Zee Music Company.



While he was not seen on television for quite some time, he soon made an entry in Zee TV’s Rajaa Beta. He played the role of Rahul and recently reentered the show. Moreover, he has now shot for a new single with Rapperiya Balam, a popular rapper of Rajasthan, who was a semi-finalist of India's Got Talent.



When asked about his experience, Ankit said, 'Being a Rajasthani, it's a great experience for me to work in the Rajasthani language. Rapperiya Balam and I were planning to work together from many years. But things worked out now, and we are happy to present our new song.'



Take a look at the video.



Way to go, Ankit!