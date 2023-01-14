Ankit Bhatia aka Balwinder’s Happiness is contagious; check out what’s happening on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 12:44
Ankit Bhatia aka Balwinder’s Happiness is contagious; check out what’s happening on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi tries to stop Balwinder and Lakshmi’s marriage, gets into an ugly fight with him

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. A lot of time, we get little pieces of information from around your favorite show and celebs and we are always at the forefront of delivering that news to you!

Now, we recently came across a post from the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi.

We see that Ankit Bhatia is on set and giving a scene and between the shot, he breaks out into a dance!

Rohit Suchanti’s reaction was hilarious to this video!

Check out!

We know that this was possibly part of an upcoming scene but his happiness is definitely contagious!

Don’t you agree?

What did you think of this awesome video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Rishi and Lakshmi get divorced. While they didn’t want to get separated, situations forced them to and Lakshmi’s hurt ran too deep and she made the choice. However, Rishi and Lakshmi both miss each other.

Sonal is not happy with Balwinder and doesn’t want any connection between Malishka and him. Malishka on the other hand is contemplating about why is she not getting Rishi’s attention. Meanwhile, Rano goes to meet Balwinder.

Further, Lakshmi is in the kitchen and remembers some past moments with Rishi.

Also read:  Looks like Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare is not happy with Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Rohit Suchanti’s sense of humour, check out

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

