Ankit Gupta looks dapper after his mind-blowing transformation as Jahaan in Junooniyatt, check it out!

MUMBAI : Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name.

Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, and after his eviction, fans were upset until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta

While Ankit Gupta rose to prominence with his role as Fateh, he has long been a part of the industry, and a part of many popular shows before.

The promos for Junooniyatt have made the fans very excited, and they can’t wait for the show to start. The fans are glued to their phone screens for any and every detail, and this is a show that keeps on giving.

Ankit is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share edits, reshare fan stories, and sometimes post original content. He recently posted a new look and it is such a big transformation of Ankit from the past. With his new haircut and new blue suit, he looks absolutely dapper. Check it out:

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about his Bigg Boss experience and said, “ Of course, Bigg Boss taught me a lot of things, as to how to survive amongst a lot of people, because I am somebody who stays alone and I do not really like crowds. So, living with 16 people in a house has been an experience for me. I learned how to conduct myself while living with so many people in the house. When it comes to talking about any other reality show, of course, I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now.”

Are you excited to see Ankit back on the screens as Jahaan? Tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta talks about his new show and doing other reality shows, says “I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now”