Ankit Gupta: Music is like a time machine that can 'transport' you anywhere

Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Ankit Gupta, who is currently seen playing the role of a singer in the show 'Junooniyatt', talks about his love for music and how important it is in his life. He even says that he is lucky to get an opportunity to portray the character of a musician in the daily soap.
MUMBAI :Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Ankit Gupta, who is currently seen playing the role of a singer in the show 'Junooniyatt', talks about his love for music and how important it is in his life. He even says that he is lucky to get an opportunity to portray the character of a musician in the daily soap.

He shares: "I think music is like a time machine that can transport you anywhere you wish. Music makes everything better. Take any moment and add music to it; it just becomes magical. Serendipitously, I landed a show that is based on music."

The 34-year-old actor has acted in several TV shows such as 'Sadda Haq', 'Begusarai', 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', 'Kundali Bhagya', and many more. He was also part of web series such as 'Illegal - Justice, Out of Order', 'Bekaboo 2', among others.

Before joining the fictional drama 'Junooniyatt', he was seen as a contestant on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

The actor has also learned guitar for his role and he asserts that in today's hectic schedule, nothing can give peace other than music. It is a perfect way for him to relax and find solace.

"Amid all the hustle and bustle of life and a super hectic schedule, music is the ultimate solace I seek. Being part of 'Junooniyatt' has been a blessing. I'm grateful that Junooniyatt is being loved by the audience and I promise to keep my fans entertained as long as I act," adds the 'Udaariyaan' actor.

'Junooniyatt' airs on Colors.

Source : Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 07:30

