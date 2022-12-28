'Ankit Gupta's eviction is fabricated' says friend Dishita Choudhary

MUMBAI : Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta's recent eviction has created quite a stir in the social media. From fans calling out the makers unfair decision to neutral audience expressing their disappointment over the eviction Ankit Gupta has been trending in millions since the past couple of days post is eviction. Now close friend Dishita Choudhary voices her views on the handsome actors eviction. Read on to know what she has to say.

Talking about Ankit Gupta's shocking eviction friend Dishita says, "The set narrative, 'Ankit Gupta evicted because of less contribution to the show' is hilarious. AisI news dekh ke meri hasi chutgayi! (This news made me laugh) I'm sorry but everything from Ankit's savage one liner replies to the strong stands he took- aisa sensible and real banda ye season me hai hi nahi! And saare housemates openly Ankit ko nikaalna decide karneke baad unhi ko bola decide karo. (There is no one as sensible and real as Ankit in this season. And after the housemates openly plotted and planned against his eviction, they have been asked to decide who to eliminate). All I want to say is that this is the most Fabricated Eviction in the history of Bigg Boss".

According to sources, Ankit Gupta may have been evicted so that his dates are open for the new television show.