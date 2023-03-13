Ankit Gupta's fans pour in love as the actor completes 1 month as Jahaan in Junooniyat

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 20:32
Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI : Actor Ankit Gupta's fans have taken to Twitter to trend the tagline '1 month of Ankit Gupta as Jahaan', as the actor completes 1 month of shoot in the popular television show Junooniyat. The show, which premiered on February 13th, 2023, has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike for its intriguing storyline and exceptional performances.

Ankit Gupta, who plays the lead character Jahaan in the show, has won the hearts of audiences with his stellar performance. His portrayal of a young man struggling to find his place in the world has struck a chord with viewers, who have been eagerly waiting to see more of him on screen.

To celebrate Ankit's one month on the show, his fans took to Twitter to express their love and support for the actor. The hashtag '1 month of Ankit Gupta as Jahaan' quickly started trending on the social media platform, with fans sharing their favorite moments from the show and showering the actor with praise.

Many fans also expressed their admiration for Ankit's dedication and hard work, with some calling him the 'next big thing' in the Indian television industry. Others praised his chemistry with co-star Shivani Tomar, who plays the female lead in the show.

In response to the overwhelming love and support, Ankit expressed his gratitude towards his fans and promised to continue giving his best in the show. "I am humbled by the love and support of my fans. It's been an incredible journey so far, and I promise to keep working hard and giving my best to entertain my audience," he said.

With Ankit Gupta's impressive performance and the show's gripping storyline, Junooniyat has become a must-watch for television audiences. As the show continues to capture the hearts of viewers, fans of Ankit Gupta eagerly await his next milestone on the show.

Manni Boparai tiger harmeek Singh Junooniyatt Harnidh singh Udaariyaan Neha Rana Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chaher Choudary Dreamiyata Ravie Dubey Gautam Vig
