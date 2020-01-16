Ankit Narang to play the male lead in Dangal TV’s Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin 2

MUMBAI: Triangle Films will soon roll out second season of Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin on Dangal TV.

TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting exclusively about the show and its starcast. We have already reported about Heena Parmar roped in to play naagin in the show (Read Here: Heena Parmar to play a Naagin yet again on TV; bags Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin 2).

Now, we hear that makers have locked Ankit Narang as the male lead. Ankit has been part Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Bhaage Re Mann Divya Drishti among others.

We also hear that the new season will have the concept of super woman vs. super villain. Every week will have a different set of stories. The first story will feature Parag Tyagi as the villain (as reported by us).

The show will also star actors namely Cindrella D’Cruz and Jai Shankar Tripathi as Heena’s parents.

