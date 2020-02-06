News

Ankit Siwach and Nupur Bhatia get hitched!

MUMBAI: Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach and Nupur Bhatia are now a happily married couple.

The couple and their families had a blast at the pre-wedding festivities and wedding function.

The couple exude sheer royalty in their wedding attires and look radiant.

Apart from their wedding images, the couple also had their reception and the actor can be seen donning the turban for the first time ever in the same. Even for their reception and ring ceremony, the couple looks happier than ever.

Have a look.

