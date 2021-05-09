Ankit Siwach: Don’t think there’s any TV actor who doesn’t want to work with producers Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik

MUMBAI: Streaming live on Voot Select for quite some time, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 (IMM2) has been garnering good response. Ankit Siwach, who plays a negative role of Vyom in the show, says it is wise to make the most of this time of digital boom. When people of all ages, especially the youth, are watching a lot of content online, especially on OTTs, tapping that audience was much required. Not to forget that the internet is the only way to reach people beyond boundaries.

“OTT gives creative liberty to the makers in the way a story is being written and executed. The treatment of digital shows is different from regular TV shows. IMM2 has been doing great till now. I hope that the show grows even more with time,” he says.

As far as Siwach’s on-screen character is concerned, the actor shares that he was looking for something that he has not attempted before. “A stylised international gangster was definitely on the list. IMM2 gave me that opportunity. The show has offered me a larger-than-life character on the lines of classy, wicked, charming gangster villains. My character Vyom rules the game here. There is an artistic inclination within the layers that he has,” he describes his character.

Heaping praise on the producers of the show Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik of Beyond Dreams Entertainment, the actor adds, “I look up to Yash sir and Mamta ma’am. The way they have taken Beyond Dreams to where it stands today, I don’t think there is any TV actor who doesn’t want to be a part of their family. I feel humbled to have been chosen by them for such an interesting character.”

The earlier edition of the thriller became a trendsetter and connected well with the audience. This time too the show has touched a chord.

“IMM2 is a brand in itself. The first season was immensely popular, and the second season has also lived up to its expectations. Kudos to the creators who know what it takes to make a show fascinating enough to find a place in the audiences’ heart… IMM2 is the perfect combination of love, thrill and revenge, something that the audience enjoys,” he concludes.