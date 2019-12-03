News

Ankit Siwach gets a film offer post his show Manmohini

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 01:10 PM
MUMBAITV actor Ankit Siwach is a well-known face of the small screen after his appearance in Star Plus’ show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. The actor has also won the hearts of the audience with his amazing performance in Zee TV’s supernatural drama Manmohini. However, the actor recently bid adieu to the show after a generation leap was introduced. 

And now, there is good news for Ankit's fans ash he has bagged another project post his show Manmohini.

Ankit has been roped opposite actress Lada Lucky for an upcoming Bollywood film Banaras Vanilla. Yes, you heard it right! The movie directed by Sumit Mishra has been entirely shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The team has already wrapped up the shoot last month.

Ankit shared this great news on Instagram with his fans. Take a look at Ankit's post.

Here's wishing Ankit good luck for her debut film!

Are you excited to see Ankit in Banaras Vanilla? Tell us in the comments.

Credits: Indian Forums

Tags > Ankit Siwach, Manmohini, Star Plus, Rishton ka Chakravyuh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode, Preeti Jhangiani and Angela...

Gautam Rode, Preeti Jhangiani and Angela Krislinzki grace Artival 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy

past seven days