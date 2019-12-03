Ankit Siwach gets a film offer post his show Manmohini

And now, there is good news for Ankit's fans ash he has bagged another project post his show Manmohini.
Ankit has been roped opposite actress Lada Lucky for an upcoming Bollywood film Banaras Vanilla. Yes, you heard it right! The movie directed by Sumit Mishra has been entirely shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The team has already wrapped up the shoot last month.
Ankit shared this great news on Instagram with his fans. Take a look at Ankit's post.
Here's wishing Ankit good luck for her debut film!
Are you excited to see Ankit in Banaras Vanilla? Tell us in the comments.
