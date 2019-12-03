Ankit Siwach gets a film offer post his show Manmohini

TV actor Ankit Siwach is a well-known face of the small screen after his appearance in Star Plus’ show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. The actor has also won the hearts of the audience with his amazing performance in Zee TV’s supernatural drama Manmohini. However, the actor recently bid adieu to the show after a generation leap was introduced.

And now, there is good news for Ankit's fans ash he has bagged another project post his show Manmohini.



Ankit has been roped opposite actress Lada Lucky for an upcoming Bollywood film Banaras Vanilla. Yes, you heard it right! The movie directed by Sumit Mishra has been entirely shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The team has already wrapped up the shoot last month.



Ankit shared this great news on Instagram with his fans. Take a look at Ankit's post.