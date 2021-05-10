Ankit Siwach talks about the difference between shooting for a TV show and working in his recently released short film Khidki

MUMBAI: Television actors are never leaving a chance to entertain the viewers with their shows.

We have seen how actors try to experiment with different kind of roles in their projects which shows their versatility.

The viewers have seen a lot of change in terms of content that is shown on TV these days.

ALSO READ: Ankit Siwach: I thrive on learning from others rather than compete

Nowadays, TV stars are getting lots of opportunities to star in reality shows, films, music videos and short films as well.

Popular TV actor Ankit Siwach who has impressed us with fine acting chops in various TV shows so far did a short film named Khidki.

Khidki is Ankit's first short film and it has received a tremendous response from the fans.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ankit who spoke about Khidki and also about the experience of being a part of such a great project.

Ankit has done many TV shows so far. On being asked to share the difference between shooting for a TV show and a short film, Ankit said, ''The biggest difference was the time given for preparation.''

Elaborating on the same, he said, ''We don't even get time for preparing while we are doing a TV show. We get the scripts on the spot. We don't even have rehearsals most of the time.''

He further added, ''I got the script of the film one month back. We were planning a lot of things while this time. It was a complete process. The film was shot for three days. We shot the 14 to 15-minute long film for three days. We shoot for a 20 to 30-minute long episode in a single day which is again a big difference.''

Ankit played the role of flautist in Khidki and simply nailed it.

The film has already been screened in 22 national and international film festivals.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ankit Siwach: Don’t think there’s any TV actor who doesn’t want to work with producers Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik