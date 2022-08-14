Ankit Tiwari gives another romantic treat to fans with 'Jaaniya'

Popular singer Ankit Tiwari, who is known for composing and singing some of melodious and soulful tracks such as 'Galliyan' from the movie 'Ek Villain' has come up with another romantic track, 'Jaaniya' featuring Navneet Mallik and Anishha Pahuja.

MUMBAI : Popular singer Ankit Tiwari, who is known for composing and singing some of melodious and soulful tracks such as 'Galliyan' from the movie 'Ek Villain' has come up with another romantic track, 'Jaaniya' featuring Navneet Mallik and Anishha Pahuja.

Despite being newcomers, Navneet and Anishha have tried to do justice with the song by matching up their dance moves and expressions to the notes and feel of the track.

Ankit says: "As a creator, who looks forward to providing the best to their audience, I feel at ease as well as elated to launch my new song for my millennial and gen z listeners, recording this song was one of the best experiences."

Talking about the song, director Sidhaant Sachdev known for his projects such as 'Spotlight 2', shares: "I thoroughly enjoyed stepping out of my zone of moment based love stories to create a new vibe of romance with 'Jaaniya'."

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, lyrics by Siddharth Gauba, the song is produced under the banner of Treasure Records.

 

