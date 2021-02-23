News

Ankit Tiwari's song 'Taarifein' in top 10 of Billboard Triller Global Charts

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2021 08:56 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari's new non-film song Taarifein has retained its position in the top 10 list of Billboard Triller Global Charts for the second two consecutive weeks.

"I am over the moon. This is extremely exciting. To see a song you loved get so much love and appreciation globally, is a wonderful feeling. I am elated!" said a naturally excited Ankit.

Taarifein is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Ajay Keswani (Sanjeev-Ajay), and has lyrics by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

The music video of the song features Kunwar Arora and Tanuja Chauhan. The video was released on December 10.

Tags Ankit Tiwari Taarifein Billboard Triller Global Charts Sanjeev Chaturvedi Ajay Keswani Kunwar Arora Tanuja Chauhan Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest